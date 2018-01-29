Russell Westbrook Expertly Trolls Joel Embiid In Response To Vicious Dunk

Russell Westbrook enjoyed the last laugh against Joel Embiid without smiling.

The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar coldly stared down the Philadelphia 76ers center Sunday night during the teams’ high-profile matchup. Westbrook’s glare was apparent payback for Embiid’s monster dunk on him in the first quarter.

oh my god pic.twitter.com/VPUbsFAUMD — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 28, 2018

However, Westbrook had the best response to Embiid’s dunk: fueling the Thunder’s 122-112 win with 37 points, nine rebounds and 14 assists. And as the clock ran out in the fourth quarter, he stared down the Sixers’ bench while focusing on Embiid — much to the internet’s delight.

Russ dribbling out the clock staring at Embiid this is too good ima faint pic.twitter.com/pRcLU7ZPHR — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 29, 2018

Who knew world-class trash talk doesn’t necessarily involve words?

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images