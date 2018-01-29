Russell Westbrook Expertly Trolls Joel Embiid In Response To Vicious Dunk

Russell Westbrook enjoyed the last laugh against Joel Embiid without smiling.
The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar coldly stared down the Philadelphia 76ers center Sunday night during the teams’ high-profile matchup. Westbrook’s glare was apparent payback for Embiid’s monster dunk on him in the first quarter.
However, Westbrook had the best response to Embiid’s dunk: fueling the Thunder’s 122-112 win with 37 points, nine rebounds and 14 assists. And as the clock ran out in the fourth quarter, he stared down the Sixers’ bench while focusing on Embiid — much to the internet’s delight.
Who knew world-class trash talk doesn’t necessarily involve words?
Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images
