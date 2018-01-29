Tom Brady Addresses Recent Comments About His Daughter, Cuts Interview Short

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl week got off to an uncomfortable start Monday morning.

The New England Patriots quarterback joined WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” radio show for a phone interview, as he’s done every morning during the NFL season for several years. But this interview didn’t last long: After answering a generic question about the Super Bowl, Brady addressed recent comments made by WEEI’s Alex Reimer, who called Brady’s 5-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, an “annoying little pissant” on air Thursday night.

“Well, I think that — I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and have showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady said. “I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys, so it’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. But my daughter or any child, they certainly don’t deserve that.”

Co-host Kirk Minihane apologized to Brady and said he understood the QB’s disappointment. Here was Brady’s response:

“I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don’t have much to say this morning. So, maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time.”

Brady then ended the interview.

Reimer’s comment was in reference to the opening scene of the quarterback’s Facebook documentary, “Tom vs Time,” in which Vivian tells Brady she’s going outside to play soccer. Here’s audio of Reimer’s comments:

Brady’s in-season commitment to WEEI will end after Sunday’s Super Bowl LII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, anyway. But it appears the 40-year-old is considering ending his appearances on the local radio show for good.