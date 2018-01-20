Tom Brady Drops Epic Hype Video For Patriots-Jags AFC Championship Game

It has been a crazy week for Tom Brady — to say the least.

But the New England Patriots quarterback clearly is ready to go for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pats fans likely needed no assistance with hyping themselves for the AFC title game. But for the few who did, Brady was more than willing to lend a helping hand (A-thank you) Saturday afternoon.

Watch Brady’s latest hype video below:

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 20, 2018 at 10:43am PST

There you have it.

As is always the case with Brady’s hype videos, it’s fun to see whom he selects for voiceovers. And in this clip, he went with snippets from Denzel Washington’s graduation speech at the University of Pennsylvania in 2011.

Solid choice, Tom.

