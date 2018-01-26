Tom Brady Explains How Alex Guerrero Has Helped Elongate His NFL Career

Every now and then you’re forced to ask yourself, “How in the world is Tom Brady still playing?”

Not only is the 40-year-old still quarterbacking the New England Patriots, he’s playing at an insanely high level. Brady likely is the MVP front-runner this season, and on Feb 4., he will play in his eighth Super Bowl when the Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady has shifted a lot of the credit for his absurd longevity to Alex Guerrero, his trainer and business partner who helped launch the TB12 Sports Therapy Center alongside Brady. And while Guerrero reportedly has caused some friction within the Patriots’ organization, it’s clear Brady has reaped the benefits of his training methods.

During the first episode of Brady’s new “Tom vs. Time” documentary series on Facebook, the Pats QB provided a more in-depth analysis of how Guerrero’s teachings have helped him maintain an unprecedented level of success.

In his new Facebook documentary, Tom vs. Time, Tom Brady talks about his relationship with Alex Guerrero, how he feels his treatment has extended his career and shows one of their deep-tissue massage sessions. pic.twitter.com/vRgmkN8aQQ — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) January 25, 2018

While New England’s brass might not always see eye-to-eye with Guerrero, we have a feeling the organization has been more than satisfied with Brady’s level of consistency.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/ag_tb12