Tom Brady Has Priceless Response To Constant Retirement Questions

Tom Brady one day will walk away from the NFL, but it’s hard to envision when that time will come.

The New England Patriots quarterback is having one of his best seasons at age 40, and he’s yet to show any real signs of regression. So when Brady says he’d like to play into his mid-40s, he seems to be 100 percent serious.

But despite Brady still looking like he’s in his prime, seemingly everyone in the football world is hell-bent on trying to figure out when he’ll call it quits. During Wednesday’s Super Bowl LII media session, Brady finally spoke up about constantly being asked about his eventual retirement.

Brady "Why does everyone want me to retire so bad, I don't get. I'm having fun.." #Patriots #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/6fa9k2PKvp — Chad Amaral (@chad_amaral) January 31, 2018

It makes sense why the rest of the NFL would want Brady to retire. Over the course of his 18 seasons with the Patriots, Brady has reached 12 AFC Championship Games, and on Sunday, he’ll appear in his eighth Super Bowl. Once Brady finally does hang up his pads, it certainly will give the rest of the league a better chance of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Until then, Brady will continue to rewrite record books and rack up accolades.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports