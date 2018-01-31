Tom Brady Meets With ‘Kirk and Callahan’ Following WEEI Host’s Harsh Comments

Tom Brady has again addressed the controversy regarding WEEI host Alex Reimer’s denigrating comments about the New England Patriots quarterback’s daughter, but this time it was discussed privately and it seems as though things went well.

Prior to Wednesday’s media availability in Minneapolis, Brady reportedly had a conversation with “Kirk & Callahan” hosts Kirk Minihane and Gerry Callahan. Brady had hung up on their interview Monday upon learning that Reimer had called his daughter “an annoying little pissant.”

And though Reimer only is an occasional contributor on “Kirk & Callahan” and made the comments during a nighttime program, Brady indicated that he would rethink about future interviews with the station.

According to Minihane, however, the conversation Wednesday seemed to go well and will be discussed in more detail on Thursday morning’s show.

“Brady was gracious as always,” Minihane said to WEEI’s John Tomase. “We’re looking forward to talking about it tomorrow.”

FOX 25’s Adam Liberatore caught some of the exchange on video, although nothing is audible.

Tom Brady stops to talk with @kirkmin and @GerryCallahan on his way to the podium. Brady cut his interview short with them on Monday. #Boston25 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/cbDF6EtWLL — Adam Liberatore (@bostonTVguy) January 31, 2018

Reimer currently remains suspended indefinitely for his comments.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter screengrab @bostonTVguy