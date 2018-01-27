Tom Brady’s Son Hilariously Asks His Dad About Rob Gronkowski’s Coolness

It’s hard not to like Rob Gronkowski.

The New England Patriots tight end is an absolute monster on the football field, and he also is one of sports’ most entertaining athletes. When Gronk isn’t hauling in touchdown passes from Tom Brady, there’s a good chance he’s making fans laugh by one way or another.

In a promotion for Episode 2 of Brady’s Facebook documentary series, “Tom vs. Time,”, the Patriots quarterback shared an Instagram video of some bonding time with his eight-year-old son, Benjamin. And like most New England fans, Brady’s son clearly is a big fan of No. 87.

While Brady instructs Gronk to “stay cool” in the Instagram’s caption, we have a feeling the start tight end won’t have any difficulty doing so.

The second episode of “Tom vs. Time” airs this Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports