Tony Romo Gives Hilarious Call Of Blake Bortles Running Over Cameraman

Tony Romo has delivered some brilliant broadcasting moments in his first season with CBS, and the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback gave viewers another gem Sunday.

During the Jacksonville Jaguars’ AFC Wild Card Round tilt with the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Field, Jags quarterback Blake Bortles was scrambling out of bounds and ended up running right over a CBS cameraman.

Romo gave a hilarious call, complete with sound effects, when the slow-motion replay showed how horror-stricken the cameraman was when Bortles was heading toward him.

While it doesn’t quite touch Romo’s brilliant break down of the stray cat that invaded the Baltimore Ravens-Miami Dolphins game in Week 8, we love how much the former quarterback enjoyed watching his coworker get steamrolled.

