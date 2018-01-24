Tuukka Rask Stellar Again As Bruins Extend Point Steak In Win Vs. Devils

The Boston Bruins are on a stellar 17-game point streak after a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, and Tuukka Rask was a major reason for the latest win.

Rask did face his fair share of struggles early in the season, but in the last 17 games he has a 15-0-2 record with a 1.75 goals against average and seems to have hit his stride.

For Jack Edwards’ and Andy Brickley’s breakdown, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.