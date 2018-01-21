UFC 220 Results: Gloucester Native Kyle Bochniak Gets Decision Victory

BOSTON — Kyle “Crash” Bochniak made sure he wouldn’t disappoint in front of his hometown crowd.

The Gloucester, Mass. native defeated UFC newcomer Brandon Davis at UFC 220 via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) at TD Garden.

The fight went back-and-forth throughout the first two rounds, but Bochniak did land two takedowns in the first frame. In the second round, Davis showed off some swagger, showboating a bit after exchanging some combos with Bochniak.

The fight really picked up in its intensity in the final frame as the two combatants exchanged a combined 25 significant strikes.

Swinging in round three. What's your scorecard looking like in the final minute? #UFC220 pic.twitter.com/GqLqNkv1Ql — UFC (@ufc) January 21, 2018

Bochniak finished the fight landing more takedowns than Davis, but Davis landed more significant strikes (38-33). But in the end, the judges deemed Bochniak did more to earn the victory.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images