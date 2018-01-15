Vikings’ ‘Minnesota Miracle’ Win Vs. Saints Is Recreated In ‘Tecmo Bowl’

The greatest-ever football video game didn’t take long to immortalize one of the NFL’s shining moments.

“Tecmo Bowl” on Monday morning recreated the winning touchdown Stefon Diggs scored the previous day in the Minnesota Vikings’ win over the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Diggs caught Chase Keenum’s pass and ran it to the Saints’ end zone for a 61-yard score. Here’s how the aptly named “Minnesota Miracle” looks in “Tecmo Bowl” form.

Diggs touchdown is especially significant because it’s first walkoff touchdown in NFL playoff history, and such moments fully deserve the “Tecmo Bowl” treatment.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports