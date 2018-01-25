Vince McMahon XFL/WWE Live Stream: Watch Chairman’s ‘Major Sports Announcement’

Vince McMahon is set to make a “major sports announcement” Thursday, and it’s no secret anymore that the WWE chairman is getting back into the football business.

New of McMahon’s plans to start (or restart) a football league have been circulating for months, and a Thursday morning report indicating McMahon eyed 2020 as the launch date for the new league generated even more buzz. Shortly after that story broke, it was announced McMahon would have a 3 p.m. ET news conference to make his “major sports announcement.”

McMahon will make the announcement under the Alpha Entertainment umbrella, a company he recently started. See the news conference live in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Cultaholic