Watch Bills Mafia Take Over Jacksonville With Wild Tailgate Shenanigans

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting a playoff game for the first time since 1999. But folks who arrived to EverBank Field early Sunday might be questioning if they’re really the home team.

That’s because fans of the Buffalo Bills — who hadn’t even been to the playoffs since 1999 prior to this season — invaded North Florida in full force ahead of Sunday’s AFC Wild Card Round matchup.

Like, full force.

Bills fans in parking lot three hours before kickoff against Jaguars. Reminder: This is in Jacksonville (Instagram/CeecFree) pic.twitter.com/psVUiYogC5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 7, 2018

And when you get that many Bills fans in one place — well, you know what happens next. The aptly-named “Bills Mafia” put on an eye-popping show of tailgating mayhem Sunday morning in Jacksonville that included face paint, fire and a whole lot of broken tables.

Playoff Mafia off to a fast start pic.twitter.com/20EgQzXU12 — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) January 7, 2018

Flutie gets slammed pic.twitter.com/N8LPw2iAwa — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) January 7, 2018

Bills fans can be creative in their debauchery, too: One “mafia” member designed his own table and even checked it with him on a plane to Jacksonville before it likely was smashed into oblivion Sunday morning.

Another fan showed his love for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, who helped get the Bills into the playoffs in Week 17 and prompted an awesome gesture from Buffalo supporters.

The Bills battle the Jags at 1 p.m. ET in their home-away-from-home game.

UPDATE (12:20 p.m. ET): Jaguars fans have issued their rebuttal. “A” for effort?

The only way to fight fire is with fire, I guess #jagginoff pic.twitter.com/g6b5lcPs09 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 7, 2018

