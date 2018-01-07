Watch Blake Bortles Absolutely Run Over Cameraman In Wild Card Game Vs. Bills

Keeping a keen eye on the play proved to be one cameraman’s downfall Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville.

In the fourth quarter of the Jaguars’ AFC Wild Card Game against the Buffalo Bills, Blake Bortles couldn’t slow himself down after rushing toward the sidelines, and an unfortunately for a nearby cameraman, he was on the wrong end of a collision with the Jags quarterback.

Ouch.

Bortles actually did a fair share of running against the Bills. He was Jacksonville’s leading rusher in its 10-3 win with 88 yards on the ground, one more yard than he gained through the air.

The Jags now will be running to Pittsburgh for a division-round game against the Steelers next Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images