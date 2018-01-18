Watch Daniel Cormier Destroy Training Partner At UFC 220 Open Workouts

BOSTON — Wednesday was not a great day to be Daniel Cormier’s training partner.

The UFC light heavyweight champion, who will be fighting Volkan Oezdemir to defend his belt at UFC 220 on Saturday night, put on a show at the UFC 220 open workouts at the Reebok Gym in Boston by absolutely pulverizing his training partner.

Cormier body-slammed his partner to the mat on several occasions and drew loud ooh’s and ahh’s from the crowd before receiving loud “D.C.” chants.

Today was not a good day to be Daniel Cormier's training partner at the UFC 220 open workouts. Ouch! pic.twitter.com/GDhRBJNblG — NESN (@NESN) January 18, 2018

Saturday night will be Cormier’s first fight since losing the light heavyweight title to Jon Jones at UFC 214 in July. The loss was later ruled a no contest by the UFC after Jones tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and Cormier was able to retain the belt.

By the looks of his performance Wednesday night, it appears Cormier isn’t ready to relinquish the coveted belt again.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images