Watch Dont’a Hightower Fire Up Patriots Teammates As They Exit Locker Room

Dont’a Hightower didn’t suit up for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, but he still was there for his New England Patriots teammates.

The injured Pats linebacker opened the locker room door for his team before they took the field at Gillette Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Hightower wasn’t just some silent doorman.

Watch him hype up the Pats in the video below:

If you're not already fired up about this game, you will be after watching today's door opener, @zeus30hightower. #NotDone #GoPats pic.twitter.com/y6CTHFEaYn — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 21, 2018

If that doesn’t fire you up, nothing will.

Hightower was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle following New England’s Week 5 victory against the Atlanta Falcons. And although the Patriots defense has improved throughout the season, they’ve been hard-pressed to replace what he offers from the linebacker position.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images