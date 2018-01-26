Watch Markelle Fultz (Who Can’t Shoot) Drain Full-Court Shot Backwards

Markelle Fultz might’ve found a cure for his notorious shooting woes.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard displayed ugly shooting mechanics before being sidelined by shoulder injury early in the season. And although Fultz appears closer to returning to game action, the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft still looks like the worst shooter on planet Earth.

But during a recent shootaround, Fultz showed there still is hope for his shot, so long as he keeps his back to the basket and stands the length of the court away.

Check this out:

Markelle Fultz drains a full-court shot … backwards. pic.twitter.com/TJwl8QUclC — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) January 26, 2018

Hey, whatever works.

The University of Washington product has appeared in just four games this season, averaging six points per contest. By contrast, Jayson Tatum — who the Boston Celtics drafted third overall after trading the top pick to Philly — is averaging 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 49 games.

Both players still are just 19 years old, though, so there’s plenty of time for things to change.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images