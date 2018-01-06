Watch Panthers’ Mike Matheson Score Possible ‘Goal Of The Year’ In NHL

Let’s be honest: There aren’t many reasons to pay attention to the Florida Panthers.

That wasn’t the case Friday night, however.

During the second period of the Panthers’ 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, Florida defenseman Mike Matheson scored what could very well be the “Goal of the Year” in the NHL. With less than six seconds remaining in the frame, Matheson received a pass at center ice, pirouetted around a defender, blew past another and deked out goalie Jimmy Howard for the tally.

Oh, and he scored the goal with 0.3 seconds left on the clock.

This is @mmatheson19. He likes to score gorgeous hockey goals. pic.twitter.com/9Eyo6SodmJ — NHL (@NHL) January 6, 2018

The goal was the fourth of the season for Matheson, who played his college hockey at Boston College.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images