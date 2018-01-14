Watch Patriots QB Tom Brady Make Ridiculous Pass Across Field To Danny Amendola

Tom Brady is 40 years old, but you’d never know it from his play during the 2017 NFL season.

The New England Patriots quarterback threw for more than 300 yards against the Tennessee Titans in his team’s Divisional Round playoff game on Saturday night, and one throw in the fourth quarter was particularly impressive.

With the Pats marching down the field toward a touchdown to go up 35-7, Brady completed an astonishing pass to wide receiver Danny Amendola. Brady threw across the field while falling down to convert on third down and 10.

Brady found tight end Rob Gronkowski for a touchdown to end the drive.

The Patriots QB now has 10 playoff games with 3-plus passing touchdowns, which moves him past San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana for the most in NFL playoff history.

