Watch Philippe Coutinho’s Barcelona Presentation, Contract Signing

FC Barcelona fans seem to be as excited about their team’s acquisition of Phililippe Coutinho as he is to be there.

The club presented Brazilian midfielder to fans Monday at Nou Camp after he completed his transfer from Liverpool FC. More than 7,400 fans braved the cold and some skipped work to attend Coutinho’s official unveiling, according to the club’s in-house television channel, and they greeted the 25-year-old with a rousing ovation as he took his first in Barcelona’s stadium as one of its players.

Coutinho also performed the obligatory juggling act, which is customary for new Barcelona players.

The five-and-a-half-year contract Coutinho signed with Barcelona will expire in 2023. Here’s the moment Coutinho and Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu signed the contract.

Video: Coutinho signs his Barça contract as he completes his transfer for a 160m fee – a record purchase for Barca and the most expensive deal in history for a PL player #fcblive pic.twitter.com/6b7iliJUPL — Barcastuff (@barcastuff__) January 8, 2018

🔊 @jmbartomeu: "All the Barça fans are excited to have @Phil_Coutinho here. It hasn't been easy but his effort in coming along with his strength and patience have been key" #CoutinhoDay pic.twitter.com/UZbGRaESX2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 8, 2018

🔊 @Phil_Coutinho: "I want to thank the president and everyone who has made it possible. I am very happy, it's a dream come true and I hope to be up to the job on the field" #CoutinhoDay pic.twitter.com/rz3DgfQugp — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 8, 2018

Barcelona reportedly paid Liverpool £146 million ($197 million) to sign Coutinho. The fee represents a record for a British-based player, is Barcelona’s most expensive signing and is world soccer’s second-most expensive transfer in history, behind Neymar’s €222 million (£197.3 million/$257 million) switch from Barcelona to PSG.

No wonder why Barcelona fans are so thrilled to have him.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com