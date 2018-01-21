Watch Tom Brady Hit Danny Amendola For Game-Winning TD In AFC Title Game

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bang bang.

The New England Patriots looked like they were in a world of hurt entering the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.

New England was trailing 20-10 with 12 minutes to play, but the lead quickly was trimmed to three when Tom Brady hit Danny Amendola for a 9-yard touchdown with a little under eight minutes remaining.

After forcing the Jaguars to punt, Amendola took the punt return and raced inside Jaguars territory, eventually being tackled at the 30-yard line.

It took the Patriots a little over two minutes to take the lead, as Brady found Amendola once again, this time from 4 yards out to give the Patriots a 24-20 lead.

Wow.