Watch Tom Brady, Patriots Arrive In Minnesota For Super Bowl LII

The New England Patriots have arrived.

Following a send-off rally in Foxboro, Mass. early Monday morning, the Patriots departed on their trip to Minneapolis, the host city of Super Bowl LII.

Check out the Pats’ arrival to the North Star State, which features an appearance from former New England linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest.

While many Patriots players were dressed to the nines for their Super Bowl LII arrival, there’s no doubt that head coach Bill Belichick won the day with his uncharacteristic fashion statement.

If Belichick and Co. are at their A-game Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, there’s a good chance they’ll be accompanied by the Lombardi Trophy on their flight back to New England.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports