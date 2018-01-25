Watch Tom Brady Share Notes From Bill Belichick’s Pre-Super Bowl Team Meeting

Tom Brady, as you might expect, is an avid note-taker.

The first episode of “Tom vs Time,” Brady’s six-part Facebook documentary series, debuted Thursday, and it provided some fascinating behind-the-scenes looks at the New England Patriots quarterback. One of the more interesting moments of Episode 1 featured Brady sharing notes he took during one of Bill Belichick’s team meetings before Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Prepare and play well,” Brady reads. “Super Bowl environment is all about hype and ridiculous bulls–t that will go on. It’s a great week. It’s all about competition. The two best teams on the biggest stage.

“The team that wins is the one that works the hardest.”

Watch Brady reveal the notes around the 2:30 mark in the video below:

Brady and the Patriots clearly heeded their head coach’s words, as the Pats prevailed 34-28 over the Falcons.

The Super Bowl notes weren’t the only interesting document Brady revealed in the episode, though. At one point, the 40-year-old QB showed off the suspension letter he received from the NFL for his role in Deflategate.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images