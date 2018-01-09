Watch Alabama Win National Championship With Thrilling OT Touchdown

What. A. Game.
The 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game more than lived up to the hype, as Alabama and Georgia went back-and-forth until the bitter end.
But the Crimson Tide made just one more play than the Bulldogs.
After Alabama kicker Andy Pappanastos missed a potentially game-winning boot as the final quarter expired, the game was sent to overtime. Georgia took a brief lead on its first possession with a Rodrigo Blankenship field goal, but it didn’t take Tua Tagovailoa very long to lift Alabama to glory.
On the second play of the Crimson Tide’s first overtime possession, the freshman quarterback connected with DeVonta Smith on a game-winning, 41-yard touchdown pass to lift Alabama to a 26-23 win.
Check out the thrilling ending below:
Wow.
College football’s highest honor now resides with the Crimson Tide, who have won five of the past nine national titles.
Thumbnail photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP