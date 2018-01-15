Watch Vikings Stun Saints With Game-Winning 61-Yard Touchdown Pass

There’s something special brewing in Minnesota.

The Vikings looked well on their way to a trip to the NFC Championship Game as they held a 17-point lead over the New Orleans Saints in Sunday’s divisional-round at U.S. Bank Stadium. But Drew Brees had an answer.

The Saints quarterback led his team to a furious second-half comeback, capped off by a go-ahead field goal off the foot of Will Lutz with 25 seconds left in regulation. However, this proved to be far too much time left for Case Keenum and the Vikings.

After Minnesota worked its way to its own 39-yard line, Keenum and the Vikings’ offense seemingly had one last shot on a third-and-10 with 10 seconds to go and no timeouts. From there, it was pure insanity.

Keenum uncorked a perfect throw to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who evaded two Saints defenders at the 34-yard-line and coasted to the end zone as time expired.

Check out the thrilling game-winning play below:

CASE KEENUM TO STEFON DIGGS 61 YARDS FOR THE GAME WINNING TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/Aszas1dQEx — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 15, 2018

Unbelievable.

The Vikings now will ride their momentum to Philadelphia in next Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Eagles. And if the Vikes’ magic continues, they’ll be right back on their home turf for Super Bowl LII.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports