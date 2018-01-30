What Super Bowl LII Opening Night Is Like For Patriots’ Jolliest Player

ST. PAUL, Minn. — There’s no competition when it comes to the labeling the most jovial member of the New England Patriots. It’s offensive lineman Ted Karras, and frankly, it’s not even close.

Four times a week, reporters flood the Patriots’ locker room for 45 minutes. Karras greets the media with bright eyes and a wide smile. He chitchats about “The Bachelor,” about his famous great-uncle Alex Karras, about Netflix shows, about how New England is different than the midwest because in the midwest, if you drive around long enough you can find a stray animal. He enjoys this window. He gets to talk to people who don’t play football for a living.

But he can’t be like this all the time, right?

“He’s awesome,” practice squad offensive lineman James Ferentz said Monday. “You guys got a good insight of what Teddy’s like all the time. Hilarious. Good guy. Fun to be around. Just something about him that draws people to him.”

“He’s the best friend a guy could ask for,” according to Patriots offensive lineman Cole Croston, who doubles as one of Karras’ three housemates.

The Super Bowl LII Opening Night was back in an arena — after a baseball stadium in 2017 — Monday. That makes for close quarters with thousands of reporters trying to interview 63 football players and a dozen more coaches. What’s a good story to tell that involves as little movement as possible? Why not track the Patriots’ jolliest player as reporters ask him wild questions?

The night started out as light as possible. MassLive.com’s Kevin Duffy exchanged some “The Office” trivia with Karras, whose Twitter bio contains the title “world’s leading authority on The Office trivia.”

Karras stumped Duffy twice. Duffy stumped Karras once (barely). Advantage: Ted.

The session turned serious when an OutSports.com reporter asked Karras if a gay player would be accepted in a locker room.

Karras said he could only speak for himself, but he “absolutely” would “totally” accept a gay teammate. He said he had a teammate in high school who later came out.

“From easy to tough there,” Karras said. “‘Office’ trivia to mainstream politics. That’s how it is. That’s what I expected.”

There were many questions about the states of Illinois and Indiana. Karras, a 2016 sixth-round pick, grew up in Illinois, went to high school in Indianapolis and attended the University of Illinois, where he has two degrees.

There also were many questions about Karras’ Great-Uncle Alex. Alex was a colorful character who played defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions then went on to have an acting career. Ted has seen all of his great-uncle’s movies — most famous among them “Blazing Saddles” — read all of his books and even George Plimpton’s stories about Alex. But Ted only met Alex once in Malibu, when the Patriots’ offensive lineman was taking a visit to UCLA. Alex made a good pitch for UCLA, but it wasn’t good enough.

Ted thinks he can follow in his great uncle’s footsteps as an actor. He noted he was doing a pretty good job of acting at the time.

And as it relates to “Blazing Saddles,” Karras has never attempted to punch a horse, but he tried to tip a cow.

“It didn’t work,” Karras said. “That’s just growing up in Indiana.”

Ted Karras is a third-generation player. His grandfather, Ted Sr., his great uncles Lou and Alex and his father, Ted Jr. all played in the NFL. Ted Jr. was a “Scab-skin” during the 1987 NFL strike season. Ted has a different middle name than his father and grandfather, so he’s not Ted III.

NFL Opening Night is crazy. Karras is a backup offensive lineman. He started two games this season but consistently had a line forming around him for quotes and messages to fan bases from some reporters who knew who he was and some who had no idea and had to look at his Super Bowl credential that read Theodore Karras.

Karras is as personable as any NFL player, but he shuffled back and forth between Patriots-speak like he was Dion Lewis avoiding defenders.

When football came up, Karras was all business. Here are some of the crazier questions Karras was asked, however:

If you could wear a dog mask that’s indicative of your personality, what would it be?

“I found a Chow when I was a young man, and I loved the breed. Very protective.”

Fitting. Karras protects quarterbacks for a living.

He was asked about a nickname for Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship.

He prefers A-Lo to J-Rod.

“J-Rod is too aggressive.”

Who are the five teammates you think could make a boy band?

“My boy band would be Andrew Jelks, Cole Croston, Riley McCarron, James Ferentz and headed by Joseph Thuney.

That’s Karras’ three housemates (Croston, McCarron and Thuney) and two more offensive linemen.

He also was asked about Opening Night, which used to be called media day but now most people just call it media night.

“Media night? I think it’s pretty darn fun,” Karras said. “I got asked a lot of cool questions and talk to cool people.”

And we managed not to bug him too much.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images