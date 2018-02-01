What’s With The Crocodile In Tom Brady’s ‘TB Times’ Social Media Posts?

Photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images

There was a common thread in New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s “TB Times” social media posts during the 2017 season.

A crocodile appeared regularly, and no one could figure out what it represented. Then it disappeared. Brady only will say we might find out more about the crocodile after the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. That’s assuming the Patriots win.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and SBNation’s Charlotte Wilder discussed the TB Times, the Super Bowl experience at the Mall of America and much more on Episode 3 of “Doug’s Buds.”

Watch the full show above and read Wilder’s deep dive into the TB Times here.