While you were sleeping, Isaiah Thomas made his long-awaited debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a 127-110 beatdown of the Portland Trail Blazers, Thomas scored 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting in 19 minutes and added three assists.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt explains what Thomas said following his Cavs debut, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images