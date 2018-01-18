Who Skip Bayless Believes Has Been ‘Kryptonite’ In Tom Brady’s Career

You know the deal. Tom Brady, owner of five championship rings, has two Super Bowl losses on his résumé, both to the New York Giants, who were coached by Tom Coughlin in each instance.

Why is this relevant with Brady seeking his sixth Super Bowl title? Well, Coughlin now is the executive vice president of football operations for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team looking to knock off Brady and the New England Patriots this Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

We can debate how much of a role Coughlin has played in turning Jacksonville into a winner, but the Jaguars, who won just three games last season, had an excellent offseason, so he’s clearly doing something right. And as the Jaguars prepare for Sunday’s showdown at Gillette Stadium, Skip Bayless can’t help but worry about Coughlin being the “Tom Brady hex,” especially with the Patriots quarterback reportedly suffering a hand injury during practice Wednesday.

"Who's been the only nemesis in Tom Brady's career? Tom Coughlin. He's been the kryptonite for Tom Brady." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/pljxZ4VqG6 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 18, 2018

The Patriots are heavy favorites going into their matchup with the Jaguars. But Brady in some ways will need to exorcise a few demons in order to make his eighth Super Bowl appearance.

