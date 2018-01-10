Why Brett Favre Now Believes Tom Brady Is Best Quarterback in NFL History

Photo via Jim Matthews/Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports Images.

Brett Favre is a believer.

While the topic of the best quarterback of all time varies based on who you ask, the three-time NFL MVP has given his vote of support to New England Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady.

And in Favre’s rankings, Brady has dethroned a legend in Joe Montana.

Speaking on the “Rich Eisen Show,” Favre gave his reason for such a decision, as well as his rationale for what makes Brady great.

“I was not surprised by anything — now or in the future — that Tom does,” Favre said to Eisen. “I never thought I’d say that somebody was better than Joe Montana, but Joe Montana’s always been the best quarterback that I’ve ever seen, and Tom has surpassed that. And not taking anything away from Joe, Tom just gets better, you know, regardless of who is in there playing with him, which it’s hard to find chemistry when you’re plugging guys in there.

“But he and (Patriots head coach Bill Belichick) have managed to do it at the highest level as consistent as anyone has ever done it. And I don’t see any reason why Tom will diminish anytime soon.”

Pretty high praise.

The 48-year-old didn’t stop there, either. Favre sounds like he is all in on Brady and the Patriots repeating as Super Bowl champions this season and possibly next.

“I don’t foresee them being beat,” Favre said. “I think they have the team to win it all this year, and I wouldn’t bet against them next year.”

Favre put together quite the career résumé himself, so he certainly isn’t a bad guy to have in your corner.