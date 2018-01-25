Why Colin Cowherd Believes Michael Jordan Always Will Be Bigger Than Tom Brady

As New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady marches toward a potential sixth Super Bowl championship, a once-inconceivable question now is being asked.

Who is the greatest athlete: Brady or Michael Jordan?

Given Brady plays in the NFL and Jordan played in the NBA, comparing the two is a bit of a fool’s errand. Discussing who is the biggest athlete, however, is a bit easier, according to Colin Cowherd.

The FOX Sports 1 personally recently has been making the case that Jordan’s brand, marketing and mythos will make him virtually untouchable in terms of global popularity. Brady, on the other hand, only recently has started focusing on growing his brand. But while Cowherd believes Jordan always will be bigger than Brady, he also believes the 40-year-old QB ultimately will have a more impressive athletic resume than His Airness.

Watch Cowherd talk Jordan and Brady in the videos below:

“To beat LeBron or Michael you have to beat them 4 times in two weeks. So Michael can have a bad night… Tom Brady has a bad half and he’s down 28-3… He doesn’t get a bad night.” — @ColinCowherd discusses who is the G.O.A.T pic.twitter.com/kscGMvwEpt — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) January 25, 2018

"It's only a two person conversation now as the greatest team athlete ever… Brady wins his 6th, he's the greatest team athlete ever." —@ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/GY6DnzaJPR — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 25, 2018

It’s pretty unbelievable that we’ve reached a point where Brady and Jordan can exist within the same sentence.

But if Brady beats the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, he’ll have as many championship rings as Jordan. So, whether Brady and Patriots haters want to admit it or not, there might be a new G.O.A.T. in United States professional sports.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images