Why ESPN’s Max Kellerman Thinks Patriots Have ‘Dumbest Fans In Sports’

ESPN hasn’t exactly endeared itself to New England Patriots fans lately.

Max Kellerman isn’t helping, either.

It all started when Seth Wickersham published a story last week indicating that the Patriots’ legendary trio of Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Robert Kraft could break up after this season. Unsurprisingly, many Patriots supporters have been vocal about what they believe is an effort on the part of ESPN to facilitate New England’s demise.

Well, Kellerman is sick of “some of the dumbest fans in sports,” and their tweets. Watch him rip Patriots fans during Wednesday’s episode of “First Take:”

Max Kellerman had enough of yall tweets, Pats fans 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NjUVsewAqp — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) January 10, 2018

Make of that what you will.

Here’s a larger clip of the discussion:

Only time will tell if the Patriots use the media-fueled turmoil to motivate them, but it certainly wouldn’t surprise anyone if they do.

But if the team needs other sources of bulletin-board material, they need only look at Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images