Why Max Kellerman Believes Celtics Have Been ‘Overhyped’ This Season

The Boston Celtics are in the midst of their roughest stretch this season.

The C’s lost 108-107 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, extending their season-high losing streak to four. Boston still enters Wednesday atop the Eastern Conference standings at 34-14, but it’s become evident the team has at least some flaws.

Have the Celtics been given too much credit throughout the season, though? Have they been overhyped? Max Kellerman sure thinks so.

Watch the ESPN co-host state his case during Wednesday’s episode of “First Take:”

As if New England sports fans didn’t already have enough reasons to despite Kellerman.

Now, does he make some good points? Sure, although we’re not sold that Gordon Hayward is merely a “really good” player.

But Kellerman’s take is a bit problematic because most reasonable people, including die-hard C’s fans, acknowledge the Celtics probably aren’t ready to defeat the mighty Golden State Warriors and win an NBA title. Fans are more just jazzed up that the C’s have played so well — and pulled off some truly dramatic victories — despite losing Hayward at the start of the season. Many people wrote this team off after Hayward’s injury, and the Celtics responded by performing at an elite level — which has people understandably excited.

But being excited about something is much, much different than overhyping it.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images