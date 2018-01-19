Why Max Kellerman Believes Jaguars Will Upset Patriots In AFC Championship Game

It has been pretty well-documented that ESPN talk show host Max Kellerman is not a big fan of the New England Patriots.

The “First Take” host is willing to die on any hill that involves tearing down New England, so when asked Friday to give his prediction for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars, it was little surprise that he elected to go for the visitors.

And though the the Patriots have the most productive offense in the NFL (per OddsShark), Kellerman is going all-in on the Jags’ defense.

“This Jacksonville team is the real deal on defense, it’s a once or twice a decade kind of defense,” Kellerman said Friday morning. “They have elite players on all three levels of the defense. … They can bring pressure without bringing extra guys, and then their linebackers and their secondary can absolutely cover, they can pressure, they don’t have to do anything fancy. They can just play straight up football and beat you on defense.

Here are Kellerman’s full comments, which includes a five-alarm take about Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles:

While there’s little argument that the Jags truly do have a remarkable defense, in some senses it’s tough to hinge the majority of your argument on that when Jacksonville still lost six games this regular season, and got dusted by a couple of otherwise underwhelming offenses.

Hey, there’s a reason the Jags made it as far as the AFC title game, but Kellerman may want to reel things in just a touch.

