Why Nick Wright Believes This Super Bowl Could Be Tom Brady’s Best Feat

Tom Brady has done it all.

The New England Patriots quarterback already owns five Super Bowl rings and four Super Bowl MVP awards, cementing his status as the greatest of all time. He could add to his résumé Sunday, though, and Nick Wright even believes a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII could represent Brady’s most impressive accomplishment yet.

You see, Brady won three Super Bowl titles in four years to begin his career. And although Brady probably won’t retire even with another championship victory Sunday, he theoretically could walk away at age 40 with three titles in his final four years. As Wright explained Monday on FS1’s “First Things First,” that’s a real testament to Brady’s amazing run of sustained excellence.

"If they finish this off, I think it would be the most impressive thing he's done."@getnickwright on how a SB LII win would add to Brady's incredible resume pic.twitter.com/6w3eWiNm3B — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 29, 2018

Wright’s colleague, Cris Carter, believes nothing Brady does this Sunday can top last season’s Super Bowl when the Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to put the finishing touches on an amazing sports story with No. 12 serving as the main character. But then again, Brady just keeps raising the bar. Perhaps he has another special performance — or a few — on tap before calling it a career.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images