Why Shannon Sharpe Believes Cavs Can’t Win NBA Title With Isaiah Thomas

Is the Cleveland Cavaliers’ run of dominance in the Eastern Conference coming to a close?

The Cavaliers have coasted to the NBA Finals in each of the past three seasons, but as of now, it’s hard to imagine Cleveland as legitimate championship contenders.

The Cavs have struggled mightily of late, having lost 10 of their last 13 games. And on top of its on-court woes, Cleveland reportedly is dealing with a number of locker room issues as well. One of the team’s newcomers, Isaiah Thomas, allegedly has been a centerpiece of this friction.

While Thomas proved how dynamic of a scorer he can be last season with the Boston Celtics, the 5-foot-9 guard has yet to make a similar impact with the Cavs. Cleveland continues to struggle on the offensive end with Thomas on the floor, and his defense has been a liability.

With these factors and more, Shannon Sharpe explained why he believes the Cavaliers will be unable to win a championship with Thomas in the fold. Here’s what Sharpe had to say during Thursday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1:

While Thomas certainly has his shortcomings, it’s not as if he is the sole reason Cleveland won’t win a title. The team collectively has looked disastrous over the past month, and its roster doesn’t appear strong enough to be playing for a championship in June.

Either way, something is going to have to give in Cleveland.

