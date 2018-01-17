Why Shannon Sharpe Thinks Paul Pierce Needs To ‘Pump The Brakes’ On Tribute Drama

Shannon Sharpe has a problem with Paul Pierce not wanting to share his big day.

Pierce made it clear he didn’t want the Boston Celtics to play a video tribute for Isaiah Thomas during the Boston Celtics’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 11, the same day Pierce’s No. 34 will be raised to the TD Garden rafters. Thomas since has asked the Celtics to refrain from playing the video in an attempt to squash the drama, but Sharpe still believes it was petty of Pierce to kick up a fuss.

Sharpe shared his stance Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” and was met with opposition from Skip Bayless, who took Pierce’s side because of what The Truth meant to the Celtics organization.

The Celtics are retiring Paul Pierce's jersey February 11th. pic.twitter.com/zcDRVlpicX — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 17, 2018

This definitely is a weird topic because we’re talking about two players who were beloved by fans during their time in Boston. In a perfect world, both would be recognized accordingly.

But it should be noted that Thomas spent just two-plus seasons with the Celtics and didn’t win a championship, whereas Pierce, who was drafted by the organization, spent 15 seasons in green, won a title in 2008 and advanced to another NBA Finals in 2010.

Also, as Pierce explained, Thomas had an opportunity to be recognized during Boston’s game against Cleveland on Jan. 3, yet the Celtic-turned-Cavalier requested that the tribute be postponed because he wasn’t playing that night.

Either way, the craziest part of this whole ordeal might be Sharpe claiming Pierce isn’t one of the 10 best Celtics players of all time. Sure, the franchise has a long, illustrious, championship-laden history, but that’s really underselling Pierce’s career in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images