Why Skip Bayless Believes Tom Brady Is ‘Even More Clutch’ Than Michael Jordan

Yup, he did it again.

Tom Brady added another heroic performance to his résumé Sunday afternoon, leading the New England Patriots to a thrilling comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game. The Patriots were faced with a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit in the contest, but a near-flawless late-game performance by Brady and Co. led New England to a 24-20 win.

While Brady’s magic against the Jaguars might not have been as unprecedented as his second-half performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, it was enough for one sports analyst to put the Patriots quarterback in an air of his own in sports history.

During Monday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1, co-host Skip Bayless made a case for Brady as “the most clutch athletic performer in any sport we have ever seen.” Yes, even more so than Michael Jordan.

"Tom Brady: the most clutch athletic performer in any sport we have ever seen… He is even more clutch than Michael Jordan." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/jnYOGLrhkh — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 22, 2018

It’s ultimately an apples-and-oranges argument, as it’s impossible to actually compare two athletes from two different sports and two different generations. But Brady’s clutch performances over the course of his 18-year NFL career are nothing short of remarkable, and even at age 40, he’s still finding ways to get it done when the odds are stacked against him.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports