Why Skip Bayless Was ‘Amazed,’ ‘Stunned’ By Isaiah Thomas’ Cavs Debut

Isaiah Thomas made his long-awaited debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, and, well, he looked like Isaiah Thomas.

The Cavs guard scored 17 points and dished out three assists in his team’s 127-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Plus, Thomas got an unforgettable reception that left him grateful and emotional — not a bad night for a guy who hasn’t played in a game since May.

His debut was so good that the always-important Skip Bayless was left “stunned” and “amazed” by the seemingly rust-less Thomas. Watch Bayless’ reaction in the following clip from Wednesday’s episode of “Undisputed:”

"I was amazed because I saw very little rust… no fear, no hesitation. Isaiah Thomas was just rise and shine. He came out firing."@RealSkipBayless on IT's 17 points in 19 minutes pic.twitter.com/geg0fAKooV — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 3, 2018

Say what you want about Thomas and his ongoing war or words with his former team, but you have to give him credit for returning in style.

Unfortunately for all NBA fans, Thomas’ encore won’t happen Wednesday night when the Cavs play the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images