Why Stephen A. Smith Believes Tom Brady Hand Injury Story Is ‘Bogus’

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s nearly impossible to know whether Tom Brady will be affected Sunday by the hand injury he reportedly suffered Wednesday at practice, but Stephen A. Smith is among those who feel like the development is a minor issue leading up to the New England Patriots’ AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.

In fact, Smith declared Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take” that the whole storyline doesn’t deserve much attention, which his colleague, Max Kellerman, strongly disagreed with.

“It’s not a big deal at all. It’s a waste of time. It’s a bogus story as far as I’m concerned,” Smith said after Kellerman suggested Brady’s apparent hand issue is noteworthy. ” … Listen, if Tom Brady ends up getting spanked by the Jacksonville Jaguars, it won’t be the first time he’s gotten spanked in the playoffs at Foxboro — I believe the Baltimore Ravens did it twice, I believe it was because of an elite defense, and I don’t recall Tom Brady being hurt then. I don’t want to hear anything about that nonsense now. He’s just fine.

“I’m supposed to believe that one of the all-time greats, who just passed for over 4,500 yards this year, by the way, (with) 32 touchdowns, eight interceptions, who’s going to win MVP … I’m supposed to believe that that guy, with a Super Bowl berth on the line, got hurt handing the ball off to a running back? Really? I don’t believe it for one second. I think it’s a non-story, it’s bogus, I’m not even concerned.”

The Patriots are heavy favorites against the Jaguars, and Brady, who returned to practice Thursday wearing gloves, reportedly “should be OK” despite the hand injury. It’s definitely something to monitor come Sunday, though, because Jacksonville’s daunting defense surely will be champing at the bit.