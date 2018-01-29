Why Stephen A. Smith Believes Tom Brady Has More To Lose In Super Bowl LII

It’s safe to say the quarterback matchup in Super Bowl LII is fairly lopsided.

On one side, you have Tom Brady, who will be gunning for his sixth Lombardi Trophy in his eighth Super Bowl appearance with the New England Patriots. On the other, you have Nick Foles, who was called into starting QB duties for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 after Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

While a New England loss on Feb. 4 in Minnesota wouldn’t exactly tarnish Brady’s legacy, losing to a backup quarterback wouldn’t be the best look for the Patriots signal-caller. And for this reason alone, Stephen A. Smith believes Brady has more to lose than gain when the Pats and Eagles meet at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Here’s Smith’s full explanation for his logic, as seen during Monday’s edition of “First Take” on ESPN:

The case can be made that Foles is the worst quarterback Brady has faced off against in a Super Bowl. The 40-year-old has taken down a Pro Football Hall of Famer in Kurt Warner, and his latest championship victory came against reigning league MVP Matt Ryan. Donovan McNabb and Russell Wilson served as stiff competition, as well. Foles certainly sticks out like a sore thumb in this group considering he’s only started 39 games over the course of six NFL seasons.

With that said, Foles likely will need to have a career night in order to beat Brady and the Patriots. But as we’ve seen on two occasions with Eli Manning and the New York Giants, anything is possible on the Super Bowl stage.

