Why Stephen A. Smith Disagrees With Jalen Rose Calling Paul Pierce ‘Petty’

Is Paul Pierce really “petty?”

Jalen Rose slapped that label on the Boston Celtics legend on Wednesday over Pierce’s unwillingness to have he and Isaiah Thomas both honored at TD Garden on Feb. 11. But was Rose out of line?

Stephen A. Smith sure thinks so. Watch the ever-opinionated ESPN personality explain himself during “First Take” on Thursday:

Listen, is Pierce being just a little petty? Probably.

But as Max Kellerman pointed out, it’s hard to fault The Truth for wanting to be the focus of attention during his jersey retirement ceremony.

Now, while Smith certainly has problems with Rose calling out Pierce, Thomas apparently doesn’t. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard showed off his own pettiness by “liking” an Instagram video of the Pierce-Rose argument.

Sick of the word “petty” yet?

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images