Young Eagles Fan Demands Fletcher Cox Take Tom Brady ‘Out’ Of Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles fans are pretty scary.

They punch horses, they throw beer bottles at opposing fans and they chase after subways like maniacs.

And those are just the adults.

The most intimidating Eagles fan of all, though, might be this kid, who recently challenged Fletcher Cox to take Tom Brady “out” of Super Bowl LII:

Young man has a stern message for Tom Brady and Fletcher Cox. 😤😂 "Tom Brady, you're the one that is making every team lose. Cox, you need to take him out." pic.twitter.com/rnbKzTJH1R — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 26, 2018

Yikes.

If anyone’s going to take Brady “out” — either physically or mentally — of the Super Bowl, it’s probably going to be Cox. The three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle might be the Eagles’ best all-around player, and could be a matchup nightmare for the New England Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/NBC Sports Philadelphia