2018 Beanpot Boston University Vs. Harvard Semifinal Live Score, Highlights

Photo via Nicholas Goss/NESN.com

For the first time in more than 20 years, Harvard enters the Beanpot tournament as defending champions.

The Crimson beat Boston University 6-3 in the 2017 final for their first title since 1993, and they’ll take on the Terriers in the second semifinal Monday night at TD Garden.

The winner will play Northeastern in the final next Monday. The Huskies beat Boston College 3-0 in the first semifinal.

First period, 14:17, 0-0: BU nearly scores in a scramble at the top of the Harvard crease, but Crimson goalie Merrick Madsen stood tall and sealed off the right post.

First period, 16:20, 0-0: A couple Boston Bruins prospects are featured in this game.

#NHLBruins prospects Ryan Donato and Wiley Sherman and @HarvardMHockey are taking on BU in the first round of the Beanpot. Good luck, guys! pic.twitter.com/4SQm2y8Zxo — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 6, 2018

First period, 20:00, 0-0: We’re underway!

7:41 p.m. ET: Both teams have taken the ice for warmups.