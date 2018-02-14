2018 Winter Olympics: Shaun White Wins Gold Medal In Men’s Halfpipe

Shaun White has made history.

The American snowboarder won the gold medal in men’s halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea after a stellar showing in Wednesday’s final.

Here’s a replay of his last run, during which he clinched gold in dramatic fashion.

REDEMPTION FOR SHAUN WHITE! HE WINS GOLD on his final run in men's snowboard halfpipe! #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/E1XuTKbGvd pic.twitter.com/b4Yn2jVVGN — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2018

Ayumu Hirano of Japan won the silver medal, and Scotty James of Australia won bronze.

This is the third career Olympic gold medal for White in men’s halfpipe. He won this event at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin.

White’s gold medal Wednesday also was the 100th gold medal for the United States in Winter Olympics history.

Thumbnail photo via Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Sports