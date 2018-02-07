Alex Burrows Goes Berserk, Repeatedly Knees Taylor Hall’s Head In Ugly Fight

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Alex Burrows is taking cheap shots.

The Ottawa Senators left wing has quite a history with reckless play, among them his decision to appear to bite Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron during a scuffle while a member of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals.

He was back at it again when the Sens took on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Devils star Taylor Hall put a big — but clean and unpenalized — hit on Burrows on the boards, and moments later after the whistle, the Ottawa winger darted at Hall and took him to the ground, dangerously kneeing him in the head over and over again.

Closer look at the knee pic.twitter.com/836fZAeoxY — John Smith (@HabsCorner) February 7, 2018

Pretty gutless.

Ottawa’s season is going nowhere, and Burrows is a menial contributor to the team. He waived his right to have an in-person hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, an indication he could be in line for a suspension of more than five games, especially since he is considered to be a repeat offender.

Hall responded after the game, and though he attempted to sound diplomatic, it’s tough to be too kind.

“He’s losing his mind,” Hall said via USA Today. “He kneed me in the back of the head at one point, too. He has a bit of a reputation for Player Safety stuff. I think he’s cleaned it up a lot in the recent past. But that didn’t feel great when he was rabbit punching me there.”

Not a great look for Burrows, who already has an awful reputation around the NHL.

