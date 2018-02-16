Arizona Cheerleader Gets Ejected For Relentlessly Heckling ASU Players

Thursday’s game between No. 17 Arizona and No. 25 Arizona State featured a noteworthy ejection — but not of a player.

During the second half of the Wildcats’ 77-70 win over their in-state rivals, an Arizona cheerleader was sent to the showers for excessively heckling ASU players. The straw that broke the camels back occurred when the cheerleader, known simply as “Grant C,” called out Sun Devils guard Remy Martin, who was at the free-throw line.

Check this out:

Can’t do that.

Here’s some additional context, via the Arizona Daily Star’s Justin Spears:

Here's the reason why the Arizona cheerleader was ejected: He didn't use profanity, he excessively used his megaphone to call out players by names. pic.twitter.com/4NDy4Qdw0Y — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 16, 2018

We’ll venture to guess that this is the first a cheerleader’s been ejected for inappropriate use of a megaphone.

Maybe “Grant C” should stick to the cheerleading basics.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images