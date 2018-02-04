Austin Czarnik Looks To Make Impact In Call-Up From Providence

The Boston Bruins have recalled the hottest prospect on the Providence Bruins prior to Saturday’s game.

American Hockey League All-Star Austin Czarnik will skate on the fourth line in Saturday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 25-year-old has seen limited action in six games this season after appearing in 49 contests last season. He will attempt to contribute to a Bruins team looking to sweep their brief two-game homestand.

For more on Czarnik, check out the “Bruins Breakaway Live” video above, presented by Geico.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images