Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lineups

The Boston Bruins and New York Rangers are going in opposite directions.

The B’s have won three games in a row and eight of their last 10, while the Rangers have lost three straight games and seven of their last 10.

New York hosts Boston at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night in a game that means a lot for the home team. The Blueshirts sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, but since the Atlantic Division is so bad, the Rangers still are just three points out of the second wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Bruins are trying to catch the Tampa Bay Lightning atop the Atlantic. Boston is three points behind Tampa Bay and has two games in hand.

The Bruins will receive a boost Wednesday with the return of first-line left winger Brad Marchand, who missed the previous five games due to suspension.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (32-11-8)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Austin Czarnik

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid

Anton Khudobin

NEW YORK RANGERS (25-23-5)

Rick Nash–Mika Zibanejad–Mats Zuccarello

J.T. Miller–David Desharnais–Vinni Lettieri

Michael Grabner–Kevin Hayes–Jesper Fast

Cody McLeod–Peter Holland–Paul Carey

Ryan McDonagh–Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei–Nick Holden

Brendan Smith–Steven Kampfer

Henrik Lundqvist

