Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lineups

The Boston Bruins and New York Rangers are going in opposite directions.
The B’s have won three games in a row and eight of their last 10, while the Rangers have lost three straight games and seven of their last 10.
New York hosts Boston at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night in a game that means a lot for the home team. The Blueshirts sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, but since the Atlantic Division is so bad, the Rangers still are just three points out of the second wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Bruins are trying to catch the Tampa Bay Lightning atop the Atlantic. Boston is three points behind Tampa Bay and has two games in hand.
The Bruins will receive a boost Wednesday with the return of first-line left winger Brad Marchand, who missed the previous five games due to suspension.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (32-11-8)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner
Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes
Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Austin Czarnik
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid
Anton Khudobin
NEW YORK RANGERS (25-23-5)
Rick Nash–Mika Zibanejad–Mats Zuccarello
J.T. Miller–David Desharnais–Vinni Lettieri
Michael Grabner–Kevin Hayes–Jesper Fast
Cody McLeod–Peter Holland–Paul Carey
Ryan McDonagh–Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei–Nick Holden
Brendan Smith–Steven Kampfer
Henrik Lundqvist
