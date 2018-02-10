Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sabres Lineups

The Boston Bruins have won nine of their last 10 games, including a four-game win streak, and they’ll look to extend that mark when they host the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden on Saturday night.
The B’s crushed the New York Rangers 6-1 in their last game, and there’s a good chance they could earn another lopsided win against a Sabres team that sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
Tuukka Rask is expected to start in net for Boston. He hasn’t lost in regulation since Dec. 4, a span of 20 games during which he’s posted a remarkable 17-2-1 record. Rask also has won eight straight games, but he hasn’t played Buffalo this season.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (33-11-8)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner
Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes
Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Austin Czarnik
Zdeno Chara- Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid
Tuukka Rask
BUFFALO SABRES (15-29-10)
Evan Rodrigues–Jack Eichel–Sam Reinhart
Evander Kane — Ryan O’Reilly–Kyle Okposo
Scott Wilson–Johan Larsson–Jason Pominville
Benoit Pouliot–Jacob Josefson–Jordan Nolan
Casey Nelson–Marco Scandella
Rasmus Ristolainen–Nathan Beaulieu
Victor Antipin–Josh Gorges
Chad Johnson
