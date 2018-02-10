Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sabres Lineups

The Boston Bruins have won nine of their last 10 games, including a four-game win streak, and they’ll look to extend that mark when they host the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden on Saturday night.

The B’s crushed the New York Rangers 6-1 in their last game, and there’s a good chance they could earn another lopsided win against a Sabres team that sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Tuukka Rask is expected to start in net for Boston. He hasn’t lost in regulation since Dec. 4, a span of 20 games during which he’s posted a remarkable 17-2-1 record. Rask also has won eight straight games, but he hasn’t played Buffalo this season.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (33-11-8)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Austin Czarnik

Zdeno Chara- Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid

Tuukka Rask

BUFFALO SABRES (15-29-10)

Evan Rodrigues–Jack Eichel–Sam Reinhart

Evander Kane — Ryan O’Reilly–Kyle Okposo

Scott Wilson–Johan Larsson–Jason Pominville

Benoit Pouliot–Jacob Josefson–Jordan Nolan

Casey Nelson–Marco Scandella

Rasmus Ristolainen–Nathan Beaulieu

Victor Antipin–Josh Gorges

Chad Johnson

